Emergency services called to one under at Vauxhall station

All services into Vauxhall Station this afternoon on the London Underground have been delayed

Victoria Line trains have been suspended in both directions from Vauxhall after a person was found on the tracks at around 4pm on Saturday.

Multiple emergency servicespersonnel, including firefighters, Paramedics and police have been scrambled to the scene. The London air ambulance has also been called

Emergency services are currently dealing with a casualty on the track.

Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern and South Western Railways.