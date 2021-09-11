A man has been jailed for ten years after being convicted of the rape and assault of a former partner

Afzul Miah, 42 of Victoria Avenue, E6 was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment on Thursday, 9 September, at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being convicted of rape, grievous bodily harm, three counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was also issued with a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register

Miah had pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday, 20 January.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that on 4 March 2020, Miah assaulted the victim with a knife, causing a cut to her hand which required hospital treatment. When he accompanied her to the hospital he pressured her to lie about how she sustained the injury.

Between the period of 8 March 2021 and 11 March 2021, Miah seriously assaulted, sexually assaulted and raped the victim. She managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby shop where staff called police.

DI Jeremy McDermott from the Safeguarding team at the Met’s North East basic command unit said: “Miah’s actions were sadistically cruel and manipulative and were a threat to women. He has now faced justice for his crimes, which will sadly leave a lasting impact on the victim and her family. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Rape, abuse and sexual offences are inexcusably horrific crimes. I would urge any victims to please talk to us and report it. We have specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to provide the right support. Please do not suffer in silence, because we are here to help.

“We will always do everything we possibly can to bring offenders to justice, just as we have done in this case.”