A man in his 20’s fights for life after being stabbed in Shoreditch. The attack happened at around 3.15am on Saturday morning.; this follows the stabbing murder of a man in his 30’s nearby in Newham at 4.14am on Friday morning in Nehwam.
Man fighting for his life after Shoreditch Stabbing attack
You may also like
A man from Portsmouth has been charged with further sex offences against children
Mark Burgess, of St Chads Avenue in Hilsea, was initially charged on 3 February this year with 58 counts of offences including indecent assault, gross...
Yasin Muhamad remanded after 19-year-old stabbed in Hounslow
Police investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man on Kingsley Road in Hounslow on Tuesday, 4 February have charged a man. Yasin Muhamad, 18 was charged on...
Woman dies in fatal Croydon house fire
Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a terraced house on Homestead Way in Croydon. When crews arrived the fire was...
Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing of 49 year old in North London
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in North London. Police were called on to reports of an injured man at Waldergrave...
Knifeman arrested by Armed Police in Birmingham shop Incident
Police have arrested a man minutes after it’s believed he ran into a shop in Birmingham and made threats to stab people with a knife. Armed police were...
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released under investigation by police
Mr Lubbock, 31, was found dead in the TV presenter’s pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001 following a party. The unnamed suspect, aged 50, was arrested in...
Shocking footage showing motorcyclist riding on pavement in Gillingham has been blasted on Social media
A Biker who was filmed riding over pavements close to a pedestrian in Gillingham has been blasted on social media. The video was filmed on dasham by a driver...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Croydon. Daisharn Carr, 12, was last seen at approximately 2pm on Monday...
Have you seen Missing Teenager 14-year-old girl Ola Stokes
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl Ola Stokes. Ola was last seen at 5pm on Saturday the 28th of October on a bus travelling to...
Police are appealing for assistance in finding a 9-year-old boy who is missing from home in Hackney
Police are appealing for assistance in finding a 9-year-old boy who is missing from home in Hackney. Malachi Servis, who will be ten years old on Monday 5...
A man has been sentenced for carrying out a “horrific” series of rapes that culminated in murder
A man has been sentenced for carrying out a “horrific” series of rapes that culminated in murder. Aman Vyas, 36, of no fixed address was sentenced at Croydon...
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars Kye Hardy-King, 28 of Lela Avenue in Hounslow has been sentenced to five years...
Detectives from GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group have searched six properties across South Manchester.
Between Thursday 28 January and today, Saturday 30 January 2021, detectives from GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group have searched six properties...
Appeal to trace missing man from Henley-on-Thames
Robin Auld, aged 82, from Henley-on-Thames, was last seen at 3.30pm on Thursday (5/3) in Portland Road, in the Notting Hill area of London. He had left London...
Can you help Police locate Connor Parker aged 22-years-old, from Havant?
Connor Parker is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license following a sentence for conspiracy to steal in 2019. Officers have...
Common scams and advice to share with loved ones…
During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a national increase in the number of frauds and scams as criminals are taking advantage of people spending more...
On Saturday, 7 April, Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and...
A man who murdered his ex-wife and her partner on New Year’s Day has been given two life sentenc
Rhys Hancock was sentenced at Derby Crown Court , where Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant QC told him he will serve at least 31 years before he can be considered...
Police Lose game of Tug of War Against Five Year Olds
Police take time out of conducting security patrols in Greenwich when they were faced with their ultimate challenge. A tug of war against thirty 5 year olds...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate, Aylesford, after reports of a potential chemical incident. Five fire engines...
The Beechwood Gardens family have no idea who brought the 21-month-old back or made the anonymous call
A family were jumping for joy over the weekend after their stolen dog was returned to the family home. The cocker spaniel called ‘Honey’ had been missing since...
Fire crews called to tackle fire at Bournemouth Airport
Fire crews from Wiltshire and Dorset fire have worked with the Bournemouth airport fire service to tackle a grass fire on the north side of the airfield this...
Children eligible for free school meals will benefit from a national voucher scheme allowing them to continue to access meals whilst they stay at home. Schools...
Man jailed for almost a decade after attack that left woman with catastrophic injuries
A Doncaster man has been jailed for nearly a decade after leaving a woman so badly beaten that she suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. In...