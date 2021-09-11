BREAKING LONDON NEWHAM SHOREDITCH

Man fighting for his life after Shoreditch Stabbing attack

A man in his 20’s fights for life after being stabbed in Shoreditch. The attack happened at around  3.15am on Saturday morning.; this follows the stabbing murder of a man in his 30’s nearby in Newham at 4.14am on Friday morning in Nehwam.