Five police officers injured during collision involving a taxi in Dartford

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after five police officers were injured during a collision in Dartford.

The incident, which involved a Kent Police patrol car and a white Toyoya Prius taxi, happened in Home Gardens at around 3.20am on Sunday 12 September 2021.

All five officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries of varying severity, none of which are believed to be life-threatening. No serious injuries were sustained by anyone who was travelling in the taxi.

Enquiries are being carried out by officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or CCTV footage.

Please call the team on 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/94/21 or email [email protected].