Protesters arrested after causing obstructions in the M25

Climate change protesters have been disrupting traffic at Swanley interchange on the M25 this morning, calling for CO2 emissions to be lowered.
Officers from Surrey police say a number of arrests have been made following the protest protest
Climate change protesters have been disrupting traffic at Swanley interchange on the M25 this morning, calling for CO2 emissions to be lowered.
Officers from Surrey police say a number of arrests have been made following the protest protest
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ealing. Police were called shortly after 18:00hrs on Monday, 20 July to reports of a...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision on the Fawley Bypass last night (April 26). Police were...
A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught three times selling crack cocaine and heroin. Armani Wilkin was jailed for four-and-a-half years for...
Southern Water says some homes in Ryde and Surrounding area may experience low pressure or no water supply at all following a water main burst. Engineers are...
Sussex Police have released more photos of a number of suspected stolen dogs they seized last month in a bid to identify them and reunite them with...
Criminal damage to buses in West Kingsdown Witnesses are being sought to a number of incidents where items have been thrown or aimed at buses in the West...
Officers are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who they believe is a victim of a serious assault in Dartford and are appealing for members of the...
Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, aged in his 60s and from Bramdean in Hampshire, was diving off the coast of Lulworth Cove on Saturday 7 August 2021. He was...
Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years. Barry Chambers and Andrew Williams participated in...
Leslie Leach, 41, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to burglaries on Hall Road, Chanterlands Avenue, Cottingham Road, Newland Avenue, Clough Road and Ashbury...
Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the whereabouts of a suspected burglar. Officers investigating six burglaries in Uxbridge and Harrow...
Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault in Sevenoaks are carrying out roadside checks of vehicles as they continue to appeal for witnesses. ...
Mohammed Youssaf has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars for ploughing in to 18-year-old Emma Guilbert as she walked through Fenham in November 2018...
Leila Ibraum, aged 22, was last seen on Wednesday in Loddon Spur. She left to go shopping with her friend, Radu Romedia, aged 38.Since then, it is believed...
Man jailed for restraining victim outside Dover nightclub An SIA licenced nightclub doorman who caused his victim to lose consciousness during an assault in...
An uninsured drink driver who claimed a woman he had fatally injured was feigning her injuries has been jailed for nine years. Godwin Ohue was more than...
A man who deliberately drove a car at a group of people in east London, causing fatal injuries to one of them, has been convicted of manslaughter. Riyaz Adam...
Fire fighters are battling to rescue a small dog from an entrapment. It’s understood that the dog that has climbed deep inside the harbour arm wall may...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at the Raddison Blu hotel on Bath Road, Heathrow. A sauna is currently alight. The...
On 16 September 2020, officers carried out a warrant at an address in Albert Street where they discovered approximately £17,000 in cash, and cocaine with an...
Police this evening have confirmed that they have launched an investigation following a complaint from the mother of . child who was involved incident. It is...
Fire crews have been called to a betting shop to fight an electrical fire Two fire engines attended the scene at Betfred on Upper Tooting Road after a...
The smirking Midmore bothers have appeared before Southampton Crown Court for Sentence after throwing drain cleaning at Carla Whitlock this afternoon. The pair...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Both men were arrested...