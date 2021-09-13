A murder investigation is under way following fatal shooting on the Angel Estate in Lambeth

At 8.57pm on Sunday, 12 September, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting in Ferrey Mews, SW9.

Officers attended with paramedics and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed.

A woman, believed to be aged 29, has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A third person, a woman who is believed aged 26, later self-presented at a south London hospital with superficial injuries.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 7163/12SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.