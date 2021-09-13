A driver has been jailed after a teenage girl who was a passenger in his car died following a collision near Ashford

Fahren Smith was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Swift which had five passengers inside when it left Mundy Bois Road, Egerton and collided with a tree on the evening of 4 July 2020.

Millie Greenway, 17, suffered serious injuries in the collision and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The car’s four other passengers all sustained serious injuries and continue to receive ongoing treatment.

Smith, of West Street, Sittingbourne, was arrested on the night of the collision and was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old later admitted that charge, along with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while unlicensed and uninsured and was jailed for six years and four months at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 September 2021. He will be banned from driving for four years upon his release.

Investigators from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit found that, on the night of the incident, Smith had been drinking alcohol with friends in a pub before driving to pick up three further friends.

On his way back, his driving drew the attention of a passing police van, but he drove off at speed, evading the police vehicle in country roads near Maidstone.

After drinking more alcohol at the pub, the six friends got back into the car. The group had no knowledge that Smith did not hold a driving licence or insurance for the car.

As the car exited the pub car park, Smith saw another police car and again drove off at speed. A witness saw the vehicle travelling at an excess speed before it left the road and crashed into the garden of a property.

Police medics, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene to treat the injured and, following his discharge from hospital, Smith was arrested having failed a roadside breath test. He was later found to be over twice the legal drink drive limit.

Investigating officer PC Lee Berridge, of Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Millie Greenway, whose life was so tragically cut short by this collision, as well as the victims who continue to suffer both physically and psychologically.

‘Smith’s actions were reckless, having no regards for the rules of the road or the safety of his passengers. He twice tried to evade police on the night of the incident, with the second occasion while his car was dangerously overloaded.

‘Driving laws are in place to protect motorists, passengers and the public and I urge young people, and all drivers, to behave responsibly when behind the wheel to avoid unnecessary loss of life like that in this case.’