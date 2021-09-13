Witnesses are being urged to come forward by officers investigating after a man was attacked with a bottle in Broadstairs.

At around 12.45am on Sunday 29 August 2021, Kent Police was called to a report of an altercation at the junction of the town’s High Street and Prospect Place.

Officers attended and it was reported that a man had been assaulted with a bottle. He was taken to a local hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

Officers want to identify a man described as white, in his 30s, with short brown hair and stubble, who was wearing a green and white Adidas jacket and was reportedly involved in the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has information, and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/160311/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.