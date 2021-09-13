A man and a woman were threatened with a weapon, described as a firearm, before a quantity of valuable items were stolen

A renewed appeal for information has been issued as the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continue to investigate an armed robbery at a Marden home.

An unknown man is reported to have entered a home in Thorn Road at around 4am on Sunday 5 September 2021. He threatened a man and a woman with a weapon, described as a firearm, before a quantity of valuable items were stolen.

As a result of the incident, the victims sustained bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 10 ins tall with a stocky build. He was dressed in a black jacket and was also wearing a balaclava and black gloves. He was additionally seen carrying a black rucksack.

Among the taken property was a Rolex Datejust 36MM Silver Strips Baton Dial watch and a Boodles Raindance Classic diamond ring. A pair of Links of London sterling silver stud earrings, in the shape of a horseshoe, were also taken, along with a silver charm necklace by Sif Jakobs.

Forensic enquiries, and a review of available CCTV, remain ongoing.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage, or privately held CCTV, which was recorded in the general vicinity between 4 and 5am. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered items for sale which match the description of the stolen property.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/166332/21.