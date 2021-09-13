BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Firefighters tackle house ablaze in Maidstone

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.40pm to a house fire on Loose Road, Maidstone Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property where they rescued a casualty and put out the fire using hose reel jets. The casualty was handed into the care of SECAmb.