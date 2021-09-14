Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Lambeth on Sunday evening have named the victim as Chino Johnson

At 8.57pm on Sunday, 12 September, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting in Ferrey Mews, SW9.

Officers attended with paramedics and found 27-year-old Chino and a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Chino was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where her condition was assessed as non-life changing.

A third person, a woman who is believed to be aged 26, later self-presented at a south London hospital with superficial injuries.

Initial enquiries suggest that shortly before 21:00hrs, two suspects on a moped rode into Ferrey Mews where they opened fire on a group of people socialising outside, fatally wounding Chino and injuring the two other women.

The pair then fled on the moped in the direction of Bennett Road and Dora Way.

The moped is described as light coloured – either white or silver – with a large black square box mounted on the rear and an L plate hanging down. It is believed to be either a Yamaha NX or a model that looks similar.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Chino’s family who are having to come to terms with the impact of this senseless murder.

“I also recognise that such an incident will have shocked the local community. I’d like to reassure them that specialist officers are actively investigating what took place on Sunday night and are determined to identify those involved.

“There will be people in this community who know those responsible for Chino’s murder. I would urge them to come forward, to speak to my team – in confidence – and to help us make that vital breakthrough in our investigation.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the moped we believe was used. Did you see it being driven with two people on either directly before or after 21:00hrs on Sunday? Have you seen it discarded since or hidden somewhere in the local area?

“No piece of information is too small or insignificant. Please, make that call.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the moped or any other aspect of Chino’s murder call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 7163/12SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.