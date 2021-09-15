Police were called to Edmonton Bus Station at 7.42pm on Tuesday, 14 September following reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended with paramedics and found two males – both aged 17 – with stab wounds.
They have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.
The bus station has been closed to allow officers to gather evidence.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, giving the reference 6527/14SEP.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Two teenagers found with stab wounds at Edmonton Bus Station
