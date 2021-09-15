Fire crews tackle blaze at National Grid in Ashford
Police launch murder investigation after Child found Dead in Faringdon
Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation. At around 1.20pm today Thames Valley Police were called to Bromsgrove Cottages...
The victim, a man in his forties, was hit in the head and sustained serious head injuries
Police appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Slough. It happened at around 8.45pm yesterday (5/10) in Chalvey Road East. The victim, a man in...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Tony Eastlake in Islington have made a second arrest
A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice on Wednesday, 2 June. She was taken to a...
Kent Cocaine gang dealing network jailed
A highly organised Class A drug supply network in Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge has been disrupted and nine men jailed following a proactive police...
Spitfire inspires next generation of British aviators on its 80th Birthday
March 5th 2016 marks the 80th anniversary of the first flight of the Spitfire. Southampton Airport, where the prototype first took to the skies in 1936, will...
The suspect walked into Nottingham Medical School and stole phones and a tablet
CCTV images have been released following a theft from a medical school. The suspect allegedly walked into Nottingham Medical School, in Derby Road, Lenton...
Police officers working to identify and arrest those suspected of committing a linked series of robberies in south west London between October and November 2020, where the majority of the victims were women, have arrested one man and charged two others
In early November, officers from the Met’s Operation Venice team led an operation into an emerging linked series of moped-enabled robberies that...
UK churches told to stop services in anonymous letters threatening attacks
Handwritten letters threatening petrol bomb attacks and mass stabbings have been sent to 15 churches in the UK in the past two months. “Stop all your services...
Major crash closes Southbound M3 motorway
Police are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on the M3 between junctions 7 and 8 involving approximately 10 cars, including a car which...
Hollie Semple In her own words:Both myself and Saoirse Smith have been very reluctant to to talk about this. We’re a private couple, and neither of us...
Police investigating a robbery at a Sunderland shop and are asking for anyone with information to come forward
At 11.35pm on Tuesday police were alerted to a robbery that was ongoing at the Newcastle Road Convenience Store in Monkwearmouth. It was reported that two...
Woman attacked and assaulted in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man whom officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which a woman was assaulted in...
Police release images of those wanted after attacking police at UME in Hammersmith
Detectives have released images and footage of people they would like to trace in connection with serious disorder at an unlicensed music event on the Havelock...
Three men have been sentenced after they were convicted of murder. Stephen Boorman, aged 33, of HMP Belmarsh was sentenced to life, with a minimum of term of...
Urban experts discuss city vision
What will Portsmouth and Southsea look like in 20 years’ time? That was the question at the heart of a University event that saw industry, government and...
Street Robbery Gang With Knife Target Man in Gosport
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Gosport. A 30-year-old man was walking along a footpath between Harris Road Road and...
Eirth Street Closed after Man takes to Roof
West Street in Eirth in Kent has been closed due to a male on a roof. Emergency services at the scene. Police say a young man who was on the roof of St John’s...
A man has died after being hit by a underground train in Tooting
A man has been killed at #Tooting Bec underground station, SW17, after he was struck by a train on the Northern Line. London’s Air Ambulance was seen landing...
Coach Crashes into Traffic Lights in Sandown to Avoid Cyclist
A Coach this afternoon has crashed into a set of traffic lights in Sandown on the Isle of Wight. The coach that was empty at the time of the...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a school on Amhurst Park in Hackney
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a school on Amhurst Park in Hackney. Part of the basement was damaged by fire. Sixty...
Have you seen Missing Kacie Wright from Gosport
Kacie Wright missing since 7.30pm on Monday from Forton Road Gosport Area. Please people keep an eye out. She tends to hang out in Elson, Rowner and Bridgemary...
Shock after late-night fire rips through Dartford flat seeing two taken to hospitial
Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a fire broke out in a Dartford flat late on Sunday evening Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue and paramedics ...
Concerns raised for missing Tottenham man Romuald Koryski
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of a vulnerable man missing from Tottenham. Romuald Koryski, 52, was reported missing from his...
A man who committed multiple child abuse offences over a 20-year period has been jailed for 17 years
Adam Justice-Mills, 61 ( of Haringey, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 February, where he was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment after...