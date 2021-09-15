ASHFORD BREAKING KENT

Fire crews tackle blaze at National Grid in Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a large fire at a National Grid site in Sellindge, Ashford. At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines plus other specialist vehicles were fighting the fire using compressed air foam to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings. As a result of the firefighting activity, local residents may experience a dip in water pressure. Crews will be in attendance for several hours to come.