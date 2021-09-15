Fire crews from East Sussex and Kent Fire and Rescue technical rescue teams and USAR teams all worked hard last night for over 4 hours to rescue a horse estimated at 700-800kg and measuring 17.5 hands.
Joint efforts to rescue stranded horse
You may also like
Isle of Wight Trains Services Suspended following Police Stand off in Ryde
Train Services on the Isle of Wight have been suspended as a man has climbed on top of a Signal at St John’s Train Station in Ryde this evening. Police have...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead on Eastbourne beach
The body of a woman was discovered at 7.47am on Tuesday (January 14) in the groyne area directly in front of the Beach Deck Restaurant, Royal Parade...
Imam who was stabbed at Regent Park Mosque back home recovering
Pictures is the victim of the Regents Park Mosque stabbing. A man remains in custody being questioned over attempted murder charge against him. The seventy...
McDonald’s is giving us a look at the potential new normal for fast-food restaurants
What will restaurants be like once dine-in eating resumes? McDonald’s is giving us a look at the potential new normal for fast-food restaurants. The...
Staff member at Kent Hospital has been in contact with a person who has tested positive CoronaVirus
Bosses at a Kent hospital have called an urgent meeting this afternoon after a further a staff member revealed that she has been exposed to a carrier of the...
Armed Robbery at One Stop in Chatham
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a shop robbery reported in Chatham. The robbery happened in Rainham Road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 15 May 2018...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in East Ham
Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, 25 May to reports of a car that had collided with Cyprus...
Top tips for your trip to the tip
The council is aware there has been some frustration recently visiting Lynnbottom household waste and recycling centre (HWRC). The waste service would advise...
Major Road Closed on the Isle of Wight after Car leaves Road
Police have closed a major road on the Isle of Wight this morning after a car has left the road and come to rest in a field. A car has left the carriageway and...
Fire crews called to a property fire in Reading after Candle Catches Blind
Fire crews from Reading Whitley Wood and Wokingham Road have been called to deal with property fire in the Whitley Wood area of Reading this evening. Crews...
Crackdown on drug dealing in Eynesbury
Officers have carried out two warrants this week as part of a crack down on drug dealing in Eynesbury. This morning officers from the St Neots neighbourhood...
Plymouth gunman unmasked after shooting five dead including a 5 year old girl Police are working 13 different crime scene
Plymouth gunman unmasked after shooting five dead including a 5 year old girl The gun man has been named locally as 23 year old Jake Davison. He is...
Police launch Murder Probe in Aldershot after OAP found Dead
Officers in Aldershot are investigating the unexplained death of a 75 year-old man last night (Friday, March 10). Police were called to an address on Victoria...
The family of a 41-year-old man who was found shot dead in a car parked in Corhampton have paid tribute to him. The body of Gurinderjit Rai, from Eastleigh...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in Eastbourne
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in Eastbourne. At 3.25pm on Friday 4 September, police were...
Police are appealing after a report that a woman, aged in her thirties, was sexually assaulted by a group of teenage males in Stockton
The incident happened between 6:15pm and 6:45pm on Wednesday 1st September, on Parkfield Road near to Wynsors World of Shoes. The woman was approached by a...
The Queen recognises KFRS people for long service and national pandemic work
Former Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) Director of Operations Sean Bone-Knell and current Head of Procurement at KFRS, Tina Butler, have been recognised in...
Man charged with petrol station stabbing
Police investigating a stabbing in Thornton Heath in December 2018 have arrested and charged a man. Bekim Maci, 19, of Pollards Hill South, SW16, was arrested...
White City Tower Block Thursday 15th June 2017 Well-wishers have raised more than £250000 for victims of the Grenfell Tower inferno just hours after flames...
A drug dealer has been jailed after drugs and more than £20,000 in cash were seized
Eddie James was arrested after officers spotted him making a suspected drug deal in his car in Redgrave Road, Basildon, on 20 October this year. They...
Police called to reports of a disturbance at Harbour Inn at Folkestone
Police and ambulances have been called to a disturbance and reported ‘large fight’ outside the Harbour Inn in Harbour Street Folkestone on Friday...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes in Brentford
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes on Ealing Road in Brentford. Half of a split-level maisonette on...