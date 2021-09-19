BELVEDERE  BREAKING LONDON

Murder probe launched in South London

6 hours ago
1 Min Read
A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 40s died outside Belvedere railway station after being stabbed last year night. Police were called at 10:13pm. There have not yet been any arrests. Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, Ref: CAD 7975/18Sep