A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 40s died outside Belvedere railway station after being stabbed last year night. Police were called at 10:13pm. There have not yet been any arrests. Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, Ref: CAD 7975/18Sep
Murder probe launched in South London
