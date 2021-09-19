Detectives are asking for witnesses and anyone with information to make contact as they investigate a possible abduction in Haringey

Officers were called at 6.40pm on Saturday, 18 September by a concerned member of the public who reported that they had seen a young girl in a car in Plevna Crescent N15 who had been screaming for help.

The girl was reported to be in the front passenger seat and attempted to get out of the car through an open rear window. She was reportedly pulled back in before the car – a black Mercedes – turned around and sped off in the direction of St Ann’s Road before turning right into Frinton Road.

The girl is described as black, aged approximately 13-15, with braided hear and was wearing red tracksuit bottoms and a red hoody.

The man driving the car was described as a black male with dreadlocks.

Detective Inspector Lyndsey Billaney, North Area Command Unit, said: “We are taking this report very, very seriously and are pursuing a number of urgent lines of enquiry to try to identify the girl and establish her welfare.

“Anyone who has information that could help us, or who thinks they know the girl described and has information as to her whereabouts, is urged to call 101 ref CAD 6314/18 Sept immediately.

“I also urge residents to check dash cam and doorbell footage for any possible sightings of a black Mercedes in the area.”

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 o