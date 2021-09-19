Four Dead in Derbyshire Major incident one man been arrested by Police

Four people have sadly been found dead at a house in Killamarsh this morning.

Officers were called at around 7.25am to concerns for safety of those at an address on Chandos Crescent and one man has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

A murder investigation has been launched. At this time Police believe the incident to be isolated, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

Close family of the victims have now been made aware and specially trained officers are with them. We would ask that people avoid speculation and allow for space at this distressing time.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

If anyone has any information which they think could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the details below quoting reference 302-190921.