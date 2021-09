Climate activists are protesting on the M25 for the fourth time in a week, blocking traffic at junction 18 and causing major disruption.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to the M25 at 08:12 BST, as well as to a separate protest near J4 (Stanborough Interchange) of the A1M.

The force said: “Officers are at the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible.”

(iImage: Insulate Britain/Twitter)