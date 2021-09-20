Motorbike rider fighting for his life after serious collision in Sheerness

Police were called to the incident at 12.33pm on Sunday 19 September 2021 when a black Honda CB 1300 was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa in Leysdown Road.

The motorbike is believed to have been travelling west to east towards Leysdown with the Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, the rider and pillion passenger of the motorbike was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The rider, a 58-year-old man, is believed to have life-threatening injuries, and the 51-year-old woman, who was the passenger, is believed to have sustained serious injuries. Both people remain in the hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either vehicle leading up to the collision or who has dash-camera footage of the vehicles in the moments before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to make immediate contact with officers by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference RY/SW/101/21.