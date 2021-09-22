Man in his thirties stabbed to death in brutal blood bath killing

Police were called at 8.26 on Tuesday, 21 September to East Ferry Road E14 following reports of a group of males fighting.

Officers responded and found a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, suffering from stab injuries.

Officers administered CPR prior to the arrival of LAS paramedics.

Despite their best efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 7234/ 21 Sept.