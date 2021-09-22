Police launch Murder invesigaton in Wood Green

Police were called late on Tuesday, 21 September to Greens Lane following reports of a person being shot

Officers responded and found a man, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds

Officers made attempted to administer CPR prior to the arrival of LAS paramedics.

Despite their best efforts, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large cordon and road closure has been put in place. Relatives understood to be related to the man who died made claim that Police should dog got here quicker.

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place.

The Met have been approached for comment