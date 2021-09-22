Detectives are appealing for information after a child injured in a traffic collision in Sudbury has died from his injuries

The child has been named as Qusai Alomar, he was aged 12 and was from the local area.

His family were informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called at 5.06pm on Thursday, 16 September to Harrow Road, Sudbury following reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene.

Qusai was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Sunday, 19 September.

The rider of the motorcycle stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or dash-cam footage should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5252/16Sep.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.