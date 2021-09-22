One dead free triple shooting in Wood Green in London

Police were called at 10.31pn on Tuesday, 21 September to reports of a man shot on Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road, N8.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Air Ambulance. Despite their efforts, the man – believed to be aged in his early 20s [Victim 1] – was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.56pm.

Officers are in the process of contacting his next of kin. Formal identification has not taken place.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police were called again shortly before 11m to a north London hospital after a 24-year-old man [Victim 2] self-presented with gunshot injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police subsequently received a call to a residential address in the Edmonton area after a man, aged in his 20s [Victim 3], reported that he had been shot whilst in the Green Lanes area. Officers and the LAS attended; the man was taken to an east London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

At this early stage, it is believed that Victim 3 was shot as he was riding past the earlier shooting.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A number of crime scene are in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.