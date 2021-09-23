Family of a 33-year-old man who died in a collision on the A395 at Laneast have paid tribute to a ’loving and gentle’ son, brother and uncle
Police dealing with serious Collision in Gosport
Police have closed Stoke Road and Spring Garden Lane in Gosport. Following a serious road traffic collision.The incident happened in the early hours of this...
Assault rifle, pistols and multiple machine guns and ammunition recovered in most significant firearms find in Northern Ireland in a decade
Eleven firearms, including hand guns, machine guns, machine pistols and an assault rifle have been recovered in County Down in a National Crime Agency...
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after five puppies were stolen from a farm in Upper Swell
Three female and two male Border Collie puppies were stolen from an outhouse at a farm sometime between 8pm on Friday 5 February and 6am on Saturday 6...
Matthew Woodford from Woolston, Southampton who was caught in an underage sex sting by Child Safe UK has been spared jail. Woodford has been sentenced for...
Police launch probe after man dies in West Croydon Street
The Met Police have launched an investigation after a man has collapsed in the street and sadly died. Officers and Paramedics were called early on Saturday...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Rochester
Kent Police was called at 3pm on 3 July 2020 following a collision involving a silver Volvo XC60 and a red Suzuki Swift on Maidstone Road. The...
The Met virtually welcomed its latest round of recruits at the end of last month, with 320 trainees taking their first steps to becoming police officers
The Met virtually welcomed its latest round of recruits at the end of last month, with 320 trainees taking their first steps to becoming police officers. The...
Fire crews called to Feltham YOI
A number of fire crews remain at the scene after a fire broke out in a prison in South London Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were called to HMYOI...
Breaking:Woman in her 60’s found dead in a Shanklin Block of Flats
A woman in 60’s has been found dead on the second floor of The Post House in Steephill Road we can reveal. Locals have said that Emergency services were...
Online Croydon child groomer jailed
A man has been jailed for online child sexual offences. At Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 23 January, Valmiki Rampersad, 47 M of Tudor Drive, Morden was...
Soldier Steffan Wilson vicious and unprovoked attack on taxi driver results in nine years and nine months’ imprisonment
A soldier who carried out a vicious and unprovoked attack on a taxi driver has been jailed for nine years and nine months. Steffan Rhys Wilson, aged 26, of...
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Hayes
Police were called at 3.34am on Monday, 25 November, to reports of a man stabbed at Station Road, Hayes. Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended...
Fire crews called to Chemical Incident in North London
London Fire Briagde dealing with a chemical incident on Arnold Road N15
Two men were followed down an alleyway and threatened with a knife in Birmingham
Police are investigating an attempted robbery on Falfield Grove in #Longbridge, #Birmingham at around 8.15pm on Thursday 6 August and want to speak to this...
A 54-year-man who was assaulted in Bute Park Cardiff last month has died.
A 54-year-man who was assaulted in Bute Park Cardiff last month has died. Dr Gary Jenkins, from Cardiff Bay, had been in a life-threatening condition since the...
Woman Charged With Murder after Death of Ryde Man
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ryde have charged a woman with murder. Deborah Napier, 53, of Amazon Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with...
Officers investigating a serious injury collision in East Dorset are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward
Dorset Police was called at around 8.30pm on Monday 29 March 2021 to a report of a collision involving a silver Renault Clio and a cyclist on the B3081...
RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted Ryanair jet from Krakow
RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted. The plane was under military escort amid...
Two Towers in Portsmouth found to have same Clad as Grenfell
Following the Grenfell Tower fire last week, Portsmouth City Council has carried out checks on all 13 high-rise blocks and low-rise blocks across the city...
Avinor, the main operator of Norwegian airports, has announced the closure of nine small airports across Norway. The measures come into force from 8am on...
Low Life steal Poppy collection tins from Grayshott
Do you have information about Poppy Appeal theft in Grayshott? Please Rat on a Rat Police are appealing for information after the theft Thieves broke into the...
UK wide search for missing Five year old girl Molly Owens
A five-year-old girl has been reported missing and is thought to be with her father, who failed to appear in court. Molly Owens, of Holyhead, Anglesey, is...
A man wanted by the National Crime Agency for money laundering offences has been handed over to face charges in Northern Ireland
41-year-old Mark Adams from Malahide in Dublin was transported by the Irish authorities to the border just south of Newry yesterday (18 August) where he...
News Primary school deputy head admits watching child rape videos
The deputy head teacher of a primary school has admitted online child sexual offences after a National Crime Agency investigation. Richard Swinnerton, 30, of...