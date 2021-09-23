BREAKING CORNWALL DEVON Laneast Launceston

Family of a 33-year-old man who died in a collision on the A395 at Laneast have paid tribute to a ’loving and gentle’ son, brother and uncle

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Loved-ones of Shannon Rundle, from Launceston, said he ‘touched so many people’s lives for the better.
Emergency services were called to a three-car collision outside of Moorview Garage shortly before 4pm on Saturday 18 September.
The incident involved a black-coloured Toyota, a silver Mercedes and a black Ford.
Shannon, pictured, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene.
His family has paid the following tribute: “Shannon was a kind, loving and gentle man who touched so many people’s lives for the better.
“He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and amazing friend.
“The family are heartbroken but Heaven has gained an angel and he will live on in our memories forever.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or any dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, or email [email protected], quoting log 646 of 18 September 2021.