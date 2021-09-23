Family of a 33-year-old man who died in a collision on the A395 at Laneast have paid tribute to a ’loving and gentle’ son, brother and uncle

Loved-ones of Shannon Rundle, from Launceston, said he ‘touched so many people’s lives for the better.

Emergency services were called to a three-car collision outside of Moorview Garage shortly before 4pm on Saturday 18 September.

The incident involved a black-coloured Toyota, a silver Mercedes and a black Ford.

Shannon, pictured, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene.

His family has paid the following tribute: “Shannon was a kind, loving and gentle man who touched so many people’s lives for the better.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and amazing friend.

“The family are heartbroken but Heaven has gained an angel and he will live on in our memories forever.”