Officers have identified a woman following a report of a possible abduction incident in Haringey

Officers were called to Plevna Crescent, N15 at 6.40pmon Saturday, 18 September after a concerned member of the public reported seeing a young girl in a car shouting for help.

It has now been established that she is a 25-year-old woman. She is safe and well and police are continuing to offer her support following the incident.

Detective Inspector Kelly Hodgson, said: “We recognise that incidents such as this will inevitably cause concern among the local community. I would like to reassure them that our primary aim has been to establish the safety and welfare of the female involved, who we now know to be an adult woman.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who called us out of concern for the woman, and those people who have since contacted us with further information.

“The investigation is ongoing but, at this stage, it is being treated as a domestic incident.”

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries since the incident was first reported and on Monday, 20 September, a 26-year-old man was arrested at an address in Haringey on suspicion of abduction. He was later released on bail.