Metropolitan Police officers have made two further arrests in relation to the ongoing investigation into the actions taken to block the M25 by protest group Insulate Britain

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his home address in Streatham on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance on Wednesday, 22 September.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at her home address in Warrington on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance on Thursday, 23 September.

This follows three arrests made last week for the same offence. A 55-year-old man, 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested for conspiracy to cause public nuisance on Monday, 13 September.

In total, Met officers have made 28 arrests for those obstructing the public highway.

Those arrested have been released under investigation whilst the crime team fully investigate all lines of enquiry and pursue all possible offences committed given the amount of material they have seized.