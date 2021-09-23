Firefighters are sharing their fire safety advice for smokers after a flat fire on Cable Street in Limehouse in the early hours of this morning

Part of a ground floor studio flat was destroyed by fire. Around 50 people evacuated before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and found a small fire involving a coffee table.

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the careless disposal for smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life.”

Safety advice for smokers

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.

Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.

The Brigade was called at 1214am and the fire was under control by 1.07am. Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Dowgate and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene.