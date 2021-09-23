Railway Police detain woman after making off down the tracks at Maidstone Barracks station

Officers from British Transport Police have detained a female after she made off down railway tracks in Maidstone this afternoon. Police and Network train ordered the power to be shut down t Maidstone Barracks station and called in a Police helicopter to search for the woman who was seen on the platform prior to the arrival of the Police. A shocked bystander who caught up in the drama said the woman walked down the tracks towards West Malling dumping her phone and keys. Officers later recovered the woman property and she was detained in handcuffs before being taken away.

A spokesman for Southern Eastern said The electric supply which powers our trains has had to be switched off on lines through #MaidstoneBarracks Response are en-route. Trains between Paddock Wood and Strood are subject to disruption which is expected until 6.45pm.