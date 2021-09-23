A man has been arrested after a murder investigation was launched in Haringey

At around 10pm on Tuesday, 21 September, police were called to a property in West Green Road, N15.

Inside the property the body of a 36-year-old man was found with multiple injuries.

The death was deemed suspicious and a murder investigation was launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

The man’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

A 42-year-old man from the Finsbury Park area was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 23 September. He is currently in custody at a north London police station.

Enquiries are ongoing.

DCI Rawlinson said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident.

“An arrest has been made and no other persons are sought in connection with this death.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Haringey Mortuary on Friday, 24 September.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick who leads the North Area Command Unit, said: “I am deeply saddened that there has been another senseless killing in Haringey

“Once again, we have family and friends who will have to endure the trauma of losing a loved one and my thoughts are with them.

“While the circumstances of this murder is very different to the one that occurred on Tuesday, that will bring little solace to those affected by these crimes.

“I fully understand the anxiety these crimes will cause and I know how shocked and distressed our community will be.

“We have increased the numbers of officers patrolling our streets, these are your officers, if you have questions or concerns please do speak to them.

“I will be meeting with partners and community representatives to inform them what we are doing to safeguard our community, but just as importantly, I will be listening to the concerns they raise on your behalf and doing all I can to address those concerns.

“It is only by working together that we can stop this violence and we will need to support each other to bring an end to these terrible crimes.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7923/21SEP.