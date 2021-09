A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Earlier today officers heading up the murder manhunt released CCTV of a man they want to talk to.



Detectives believe the man has access to this silver car – photo captured in the Pegler Square, Kidbrooke area.

Any information could be vital – please share this post.

📞 0208 721 4266