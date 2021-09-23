Detectives investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa are releasing images of a man they want to speak to and a vehicle they are searching for

The images of the man, taken from CCTV, shows him walking in Pegler Square SE3 on the evening Sabina was attacked.

Police have also released an image of a silver vehicle they believe the man has access to, which was also captured in the Pegler Square area.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man and vehicle to make contact immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”

This afternoon officers also made a second arrest in relation to Sabina’s murder.

A man, aged 38, was arrested at an address in Lewisham on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody where he remains.

Detectives understand that Sabina left her home address on Astell Road, SE3 just before 8.30pm on Friday, 17 September.

It is believed that she was making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village where she planned to meet a friend.

Sabina never arrived at the pub and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park.

Her body was found close to the OneSpace community centre within the park at around 17.30hrs the following day.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday, 20 September was inconclusive.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.