Insulate Britain protestors who blocked M25 could face imprisonment

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that a court injunction has been granted to National Highways against protesters targeting the M25.

Climate change activists from Insulate Britain could face imprisonment as a result of the High Court decision.

The group has blocked various parts of the M25 five times in the last week.

On Twitter, Mr Shapps said the “activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “important injunction” would mean “people can get moving again” on the London orbital motorway.

“We will not tolerate lives being put at risk. Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment.”