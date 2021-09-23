Police and fire issue warning following death at Ulley reservoir

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police are reminding people of the serious danger posed by swimming in open water after a man lost his life at Ulley reservoir yesterday (22 September).

Emergency services were called at about 6.10pm following reports that a man got in to difficulty after jumping into the water. Sadly, a body was later recovered from the reservoir.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place at this stage, the man’s family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

SYP Chief Inspector Mark Goddard, said: “Yesterday’s incident has left us all shaken, and my heart goes out to the man’s family and loved ones – a truly tragic loss of life.

“While I would ask people to avoid speculation as to the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, I would urge everyone to be mindful of the serious danger posed by swimming in open water.”

SYFR Area Manager, Simon Dunker, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of all at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are with this man’s friends and family at this sad time.

“Unfortunately we have seen far too many people lose their lives in open water this year, and we stand with our police colleagues in urging people to be extremely careful around open water – especially as the nights draw in and temperatures drop colder.”

Although open water swimming may seem inviting, freezing temperatures, hidden currents and debris underneath the water can all pose grave dangers to those who aren’t used to swimming in open water.

If you are near water, consider:

– The water might be much deeper and much colder than you expect

– Even if the weather is warm, cold water can dramatically affect your ability to swim

– There may be unexpected currents which can pull you under

– There can be hidden rocks, rubbish or reeds which can cause you to become tangled or cause injury.