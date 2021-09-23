Three arrested after man is hospitalised in Southsea attack

Police are appealing to the public after a 39-year-old man suffered facial injuries on Palmerston Road just after 2am of Sunday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene of a fight where a victim was hospitalised and kept in overnight for observations and treatment.

Three 20-year-old men from Portsmouth were arrested at the scene and have been released under investigation.

▪️One was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

▪️A second man was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent.

▪️A third man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Con Hollie Loader told Spotted Portsmouth, “Although this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, it would have been busy with lots of people out and about.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have seen what happened in the lead up to it.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured mobile phone footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44210376173.