A man has been jailed for two years after he was convicted of being concerned in the production of cannabis in Witney

Adhurim Hoxha, aged 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday (23/9) to the charge.

On 15 June this year, a large quantity of cannabis was located being cultivated within an industrial unit in Station Lane, Witney.

Witnesses contacted police to report a strong smell of cannabis and suspicious movements to and from the site.

Officers attended the scene and Hoxha was arrested.

Within the premises were a large number of cannabis plants, amounting to approximately 700 in various stages of growth.

Hoxha was charged the following day (16/6) and admitted the offence in court on Thursday.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grahame Lea, of Banbury CID, said: “This conviction and sentence shows how Thames Valley Police will continue to work proactively to disrupt organised criminals and reduce the impact such set ups have on our communities.

“I would encourage members of the public to have the confidence to come forward with any information that may help us to continue to pursue those who engage in this type of activity.

“You can make a report online or via 101, or for 100% anonymity, by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”