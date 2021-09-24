Information is sought to help find a missing man from Gravesend

Tommy Hunwick was reported missing on the afternoon of Thursday 23 September 2021 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 25-year-old was last seen in Orpington High Street at around 9pm.

Tommy is described as around five feet seven inches tall, with short dark hair and short brown stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved, zip-up blue Nike top, blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call 101, quoting 23-1349