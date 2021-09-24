Ukrainian lorry driver stabbed to death

Detectives have identified a man found fatally stabbed in Belvedere as Vitali Skrypniak, who was aged 45 and from Lviv Oblast in Ukraine.

Vitali was a lorry driver and had arrived in the UK on Sunday, 15 August via Dover to transport goods for a logistics company.

Police were called at 22:13hrs on Saturday, 18 September, after a man was found injured outside Belvedere Railway Station.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found Vitali. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday, 21 September at Princess Royal University Hospital gave cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers is leading the investigation into Vitali’s murder. He said: “Vitali was a married man with a toddler back at home in Lviv Oblast.

“His death has torn their lives apart, leaving his wife distraught and a young boy without a father. Our thoughts are with them, and we are keeping them as informed as we can as our investigation progresses.

“Vitali worked hard as a lorry driver but was off shift at the time of the incident. We believe he had parked his vehicle up overnight in Hailey Road, five minutes away from Belvedere Station. He had bought some drinks and had spent some time speaking to fellow drivers before he was attacked.

“Vitali was left to die in the street. The motive at this time remains unclear; we’re keeping an open mind and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity around this time, who might have seen Vitali and the people he was speaking to, is urged to contact us. Did you see an altercation? Perhaps you caught an altercation on your dashcam but didn’t realise the significance of it.

“Please help us bring justice to a grieving wife and child. No piece of information is too small.”

A statement on behalf of Vitali’s family said: “This is a great tragedy for our family. My daughter has lost her husband and their son a father.

“We want those responsible to be punished with the maximum penalty. Please, help the police and provide them with information to help catch the person who has done this.”

Anybody who can assist detectives with their investigation is urged to call the investigation room on 0208 345 3715, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 7975/18SEPT.

To remain 100% anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.