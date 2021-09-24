A 12 year old boy has died after an incident on the slope at the Snow Dome in Tamworth

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the centre in River Drive at 6.35pm on Friday evening.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a boy who had suffered very serious injuries.

“Staff worked on him providing advanced life support, but sadly, despite all of the efforts it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

A man who was also injured at the time was not seen by ambulance staff.