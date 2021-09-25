Detectives investigating a robbery in Margate, have released computer-generated images of three people they would like to speak to

At about 3am on Monday 6 September 2021, the victim reported that he was cycling through Dane Park with a friend when they came across three men, one of whom demanded they hand over their bikes.

One of the men tried to hit the victim before taking the bikes and making off towards the town centre.

The first man is described as white, about six feet one inch tall, with brown curly hair, wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a red jumper.

The second man is described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, around five feet ten inches tall, and was wearing a dark blue ‘Nike’ cap, with a small silver tick on its right side.

The third man is described as black, between 25 and 35 years old, around five feet eight inches tall, wearing a khaki jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/167040/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org