A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Sabina Nessa has been released under investigation

The man was arrested on Thursday, 23 September at an address in Lewisham.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about a man captured on CCTV in Pegler Square, E3 on the evening Sabina was attacked.

Two images, as well as CCTV footage, has been released and police are urging anyone who recognises the man or a silver vehicle they believe he has access to to make contact immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“We want to thank those who have shared our image appeal over the last 24 hours – it has gained a huge amount of coverage and we are extremely grateful for the public’s help.

“We are now a week on from Sabina’s murder and while we have made good progress with our investigation we must keep this appeal for information going and encourage anyone who has any information to come forward.”

Detectives understand that Sabina left her home address on Astell Road, SE3 just before 8.30pm on Friday, 17 September.

It is believed that she was making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village where she planned to meet a friend.

Sabina never arrived at the pub and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park.

Her body was found close to the OneSpace community centre within the park at around 5.30PM the following day.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday, 20 September was inconclusive.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.