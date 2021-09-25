Police probe teenage stabbing in Upminster

Police were called at approximately 15:25hrs on Friday, 24 September to reports of a male stabbed in Marlborough Gardens, Upminster.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are investigating. There has been no arrest at this early stage and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 4545/24Sep. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

