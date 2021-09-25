Special memorial service will be held in November to remember Sergeant Matt Ratana

A year on from the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, the Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, has announced a special memorial service will be held in November. This event will take the place of the full force funeral, which the Met was unable to hold due to COVID restrictions.

On Friday, 25 September 2020, Sergeant Ratana, a 54-year-old custody sergeant, was on duty at the Met’s Custody Centre in Windmill Lane, Croydon when he was fatally shot. A man has been charged with his murder.

A year later, on Saturday 25 September, police officers and staff across the Met will take a moment to remember him in a minute of silence at 11am.

The Commissioner and Senior Chaplain Jonathan Osbourne will represent the Met at National Police Memorial Day in Lincoln on Sunday, which this year will remember and honour Sergeant Ratana alongside other police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting and serving the public.

The Commissioner said: “Matt has very much been in our thoughts over the last year, as we grieve for him, but also as we celebrate his life. His legacy lives on with his family and friends from the Met, rugby, and beyond.

“When Matt was killed, COVID-19 meant the Met was not able to mark his death with a force funeral in the way that we would have wished. I said at the time that when restrictions were no longer in place, we would hold a full memorial service that would allow us to come together in Matt’s memory.

“For many people the anniversary of Matt’s murder and National Police Memorial Day will be a time of particular sadness and reflection. We will never forget all of our fallen colleagues and will remember and honour them forever.”