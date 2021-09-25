Cyclist hurst in Bluebell Hill collision

Witnesses are being sought following a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Bluebell Hill on Wednesday 22 September 2021.

Just before 8pm it was reported that a vehicle had collided with a cyclist on the Chatham-bound carriageway just before the petrol station.

The rider, a man in his 50s, received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference 22-1410.