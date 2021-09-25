Teenagers rushed to hospital after Shepard’s Bush stabbing

Police were called at approximately 4.10pm from on Saturday, 25 September to reports of a fight in Shepherds Bush Road, W6.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene. Two males – both believed aged 17 – were taken to hospital suffering stab injuries; condition awaits.

A police cordon remains in place at the location.

No arrests; enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5535/25Sep.