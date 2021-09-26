Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Bayswater Road, Kensington

A balcony is alight.
The Brigade was called at just after midnight on Saturday Crews from Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Soho and surrounding stations are at the scene.
A balcony is alight.
The Brigade was called at just after midnight on Saturday Crews from Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Soho and surrounding stations are at the scene.
Police were called at 2.02pm on Monday, 22 June to Wear Road, SW12 to reports of a man with a firearm. Officers attended, along with LAS as a precaution, and a...
A driver had escaped serious injury after the car that he was driving flipped on to its roof in Totland on the Isle of Wight earlier this evening (Thursday...
A scam operating in Portsmouth has spread to the Isle of Wight. Young, predominately single people are being encouraged to join a WhatsApp group to find out...
A man has today (Thursday 7 March) appeared in Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court charged with non-recent child sex offences following an investigation by...
A chicken shop manager of Roosters Piri Piri on the High Road in Haringey has revealed that Police officers dragged the shot teenage who is currently...
The group subjected the victim to a prolonged and repeated attack after meeting her at a nightclub in August 2017. Detective Constable Angie Meadows...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision in Hayes. Officers were called at 6.57pm on Sunday, 11 October to reports...
Fire crews from Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service came to the rescue of a pony that had fallen in Godshill this afternoon. Crews from Newport,Shanklin and...
Offenders attempted forced their way into a Boots in the city last night but left empty-handed. Hampshire Police are currently appealing for information after...
A School Student has been rushed to the near by St Mary’s Hospital this afternoon in Newport. After the female was hit by a car on Parkhurst Road...
A serious warning is issued to all Facebook users to be careful of the images they post on social media, This comes as a “Secret” Facebook group...
Police are appealing for witnesses after road traffic collision in Gosport Officers are appealing for witnesses after a white van was in collision with a 14...
The CPS has authorised charging PC Edward Welch, an officer from the Metropolitan Police, with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing...
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Brent. Damion Simmons, 44 of no fixed address, was charged on the evening of...
Police are appealing for information after reports of motorcycle nuisance in Millbrook Officers have received several reports of off-road motorbikes and mopeds...
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a white van and a pedestrian in Sunbury this afternoon, Friday 10 November...
Fire crews were called at 1.17pm and crews from across the Service attended, along with three turntable ladders and other special service equipment. On...
Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening. Police were...
The chief medical officer for England has confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The...
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a law student in Walthamstow. Hussain Chaudry was stabbed in the neck and died...
Police in Cowes are investigating a suspicious incident on Mill Hill Road on Monday 12 February between 8:30pm and 8:45pm. A 16 year-old girl was...
A power cut is affecting a number of homes in Sandown on the Isle of Wight this evening (Sunday July 15th). Scottish and Southern Electric said homes in the...
The 45-year-old was last seen last night at his home in Edwin Court, Fratton and was reported missing this morning (March 20). He left in his black Mercedes...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes...