Blaze rips through roof of Million pound property

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a detached house in West Heath Road, Hampstead in the early hours of this morning.

Half of the roof and loft conversion of the house were damaged by fire and part of the roof collapsed. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1225am and the fire was under control by 2.48am. Fire crews from Willesden, Hendon, West Hampstead and surrounding stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.