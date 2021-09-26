After 31 years of service, Sub Officer Kevin Conners is retiring from #Barking Fire Station. Kevin began at Southwark Training Centre on 1st October 1990. Thank you Kevin, enjoy your retirement
Thirty years of keeping Londoners safe a night thanks to Kev
Sussex man arrested by Grenfell investigation team
On Saturday, 24 October, a 38-year-old man was arrested in the Sussex area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the Met’s Grenfell...
Four charged over Maidstone murder
Four people have been charged by detectives investigating a suspicious death in Maidstone. A 21-year-old man died in the town centre following a disturbance...
Driver Arrested after Serious Collision in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Southampton on Thursday, December 15. A black Mercedes CLK200 and a pedestrian were in...
Woman dead after Fatal Bus Crash on the Isle of Wight 25 are injured
Hampshire Police have sadly confirmed that a woman in her 60’s was killed following the collision on Sunday afternoon on Forest Road on the outskirts of...
A poker games night at an N16 property was shut down on Tuesday night for breaching the Covid regulations
Shortly before 6.45pm on Tuesday, 2 February, officers were called to an address on Foulden Road, following concerns from local residents. In the basement of a...
A 24 year-old man from Weybridge has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped Special Branch are investigating
The arrest is after around 35 trees have been cut down across Elmbridge and parts of Spelthorne over the course of a month. Officers were first alerted on...
Police arrest drugged up driver after high speed chase on the M27 Motorway
A man has been arrested on the M27 motorway just before midnight when he thought it was a good idea to race a police car at over 125mph. When officers finally...
This has been transformed by the way we now live our lives and share information online. The digital devices which are becoming part of the fabric of everyday life
Digital devices like smart doorbells, dashcam footage, car GPS systems and even Amazon Alexas are providing increasingly more evidence in criminal trials...
A suspected rogue trader has been charged after roofing scam
A suspected rogue trader has been charged in connection with a roofing scam in Maidstone. It is reported that between 20 and 25 March 2020 a man repeatedly...
South Yorkshire Police officer has died after being involved in a collision
A marked police motorcycle was responding to an incident at around 1pm this afternoon (21 April) when it was in collision with a blue Toyota Avensis on Nether...
UPDATED:Man taken to hospital after stabbing attack in Watney Street in East London
A man has been treated by Police Paramedics and the London Air ambulance doctors following a stabbing incident that took place on Watney Street in East London...
Fire crews called to train alight in Mortimer
Fire crews from stations across Berkshire have been scrambled to a train carriage that is alight we can reveal. A number of appliances have been sent to...
police find human remains in Biggin Hill
Police were called at 11:07am on Thursday, 11 March, to reports of bones found in a wooded area at the rear of a property in Main Road, Biggin Hill. Forensic...
One arrested as disorder breaks out in Croydon
A large Police presence remains in the centre of Croydon this evening following an arrest for affray. Vans and officers where call to George Street...
Leading Train Company Shares Reassurance to Welcome Pupils Back-on-Board
As schools and colleges return to face-to-face learning from Monday 8th March, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is sharing advice and reassurance to pupils and...
Folkestone’s Community Safety Unit has been keeping its relationship with local residents sweet thanks to a glass or two of freshly-made lemonade
Town Centre PC Lewis Bennett took part in a project which saw him run a lemonade stand in the Old High Street on the afternoon of Sunday 12 September 2021...
Kebab Delivery Driver Steals Handbag from Havant Doorstep
A shocked homeowner has released CTTV of a dishonest kebab shop deliver driver after he carried out a delivery. [photoshelter-gallery...
The coast bound J11 entry slip road on the #M20 is currently CLOSED due to heavy traffic queuing for the Eurotunnel
The coast bound J11 entry slip road on the #M20 is currently CLOSED due to heavy traffic queuing for the Eurotunnel @LeShuttle at J11A #Folkestone #Kent...
A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Denardo Samuels-Brooks in Streatham
The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 5 August on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was subsequently released on bail to return on a...
A man who mowed down and killed a pedestrian while driving at speeds of around 90mph has been jailed.
A man who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving at speeds of around 90mph has been jailed. Aaron Blackwood Jones, 31 of Vauxhall Street, SE11 was...
Two teenage brothers have appeared in court after a loaded firearm was found at their home address
Two teenage brothers have appeared in court after a loaded firearm was found at their home address. The 17-year-old and 16-year-old, from Ilford, appeared in...
A man has been detained after he boarded a train while in possession of a knife
A man has been detained after he boarded a train while in possession of a knife. Officers were called at 12.20pm on Tuesday, 18 February to an address in...
Man stabbed in Nightingale Vale, Woolwich
A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Nightingale Vale last night. Police were called at 9:40pm by the London Ambulance Service. The man’s condition is said to not...
Police probe following attempted abduction
Detectives from Hackney are appealing for witnesses and information following the attempted abduction of two young victims in Stoke Newington. At around 8.15pm...