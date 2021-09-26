Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Westcliff last night

Police were called to reports of a man injured having been assaulted in Hainault Avenue shortly before 10.35pm yesterday (Saturday 25 September).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he later died.Two men – a 24 year-old from Witham and a 27 year-old from Westcliff – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are both currently in custody.



Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, but we are already putting together a picture of what happened and the circumstances which led up to the victim’s death.

"This incident took place in a residential area so I know it's likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made quick arrests and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.