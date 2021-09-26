Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Westcliff last night

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he later died.Two men – a 24 year-old from Witham and a 27 year-old from Westcliff – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are both currently in custody.
Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, but we are already putting together a picture of what happened and the circumstances which led up to the victim’s death.
“This incident took place in a residential area so I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made quick arrests and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.
“Our enquiries will carry out in the area throughout today so you will see an increased police presence there.
“I need anyone who saw or heard anything or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact my team.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 1591 of 25 September.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.