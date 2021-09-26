A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Nazeing

Police were called to Palmers Grove at around 7.15am on (Saturday 25 September) to reports of a man in his 30s injured.
Sadly, he later died at the scene.
A short time later a 33 year-old man was arrested.
Robert Crabtree, of Palmers Grove, Nazeing, has now been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 27 September).
We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information, saw anything, or has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us.
If you have any information please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/207979/21.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
