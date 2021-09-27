Which are the best poker video games to play?

If you frequently visit leading gambling sites like Conquestador online casino, you have perhaps

noticed a game category that is always rising in popularity, and this is video poker. You can

quickly learn about Conquestador’s video poker collection here

Now, poker games available in such casinos offer an excellent way to combine the best elements

of both standard poker and slot machines. This allows players to rely both on their skills and

luck, just like it happens with slots.

But, which are the best video poker games worth playing? Keep reading to find out.

World Series of Poker 2008: Battle for the Bracelets

This game is based on the World Series of Poker, a well-known and popular gambling

tournament. It was released for Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, Windows, PS 2, PS 3, and PlayStation

Portable.

What’s quite exciting is that there are several real-life professional poker players featured in this

game, and you can actually play against them. They include Chris Ferguson, Johnny Chan,

Scotty Nguyen, and Phil Hellmuth.

Poker Night at the Inventory

Developed by Telltale Games, Poker Night at the inventory is a game like no other. It features

popular characters from other games, and this makes it quite interesting and unique. You can

find characters such as Tycho from the “Penny Arcade” web comic, the Red Heavy from “Team

Fortress 2,” Max from the “Sam & Max” game franchise, and Strong Bad from the famous

“Home star Runner” webs series.

In the game, you’re a newcomer to a welcoming Texas Hold ’em Poker, and your goal is to defeat

the characters mentioned above.

Jacks or Better

The understanding of all other video poker games is built on the foundation of Jacks or Better.

The game is based on a five-card draw. You’re dealt five cards; you pick which ones to keep and

which to discard. Usually, your payout depends on the poker hand ranking of your final result. A

pair of jacks or higher is the lowest-paying hand. Anything less than a pair of tens pays nothing.

A royal flush is a best-paying hand, earning 800 to 1 if you stake five coins per hand. (When

you bet with less than four coins, it only pays out 250 to 1; therefore, always play max coins.)

Conclusion: Best video poker games

Video poker games have been a casino favourite for some time now and still draw many players

in online and land-based gambling platforms. It’s a conventional game you can enjoy online and

provides a chance of winning lots of real money. And that’s not all. Get to learn other advantages

of online gambling and playing video poker online here.

Good luck as you decide on which of the mentioned above games you

would like to play.